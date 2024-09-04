Clear
More Traffic Delays In Calaveras County for Sign Installation

By Tracey Petersen
Calaveras County, CA – Motorists can expect traffic delays through mid-month due to signs being put up in the Calaveritas and San Andreas areas.

Calaveras County Public Works is using Highway Specialties, out of Redding, to construct the Road Safety Sign Audit Project (RSSA) in the county. The work in those two communities began Tuesday (9-3). Crews will make road improvements and install signs along Calaveritas Road, Dogtown Road, Fricot City Road, and Fourth Crossing Road.

Flaggers and warning devices will direct traffic. Delays of up to 10 minutes can be expected during the construction, which will take place from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Drivers are asked to slow down and use caution in the cone zones.

Those with questions regarding the work or needing to report urgent road-related issues can call the Calaveras County Public Works Department at (209) 754-6401 during regular business hours (Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.). After regular business hours, please get in touch with the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office at (209) 754-6500 (non-emergency phone number).

