Tuolumne County Health Fair Returning This Fall

Sonora, CA — A community event that last occurred pre-COVID is coming back this October to the Mother Lode Fairgrounds.

Mark the date, the Tuolumne County Health Fair will be Saturday, October 26, from 7 am – 2 pm.

“The Health Fair has been a hallmark feature of our community for decades,” says Michelle Jachetta, Tuolumne County Public Health Director. “Our committee is excited to bring it back this year in a new format that’s geared toward engaging the community in wellness activities and providing connections to vital health resources.”

The free health screenings will include skin checks, health exams, oral health, bone density, vision, hearing, pulmonary function, pulse oximetry, blood pressure, body fat, balance, and height/weight.

Flu shots will also be provided.

As part of the new format, blood draws will not be done on-site. However, lab draw vouchers will be available for purchase to use at Adventist Health Sonora’s outpatient labs. The vouchers will cost $50, plus a $10 optional prostate-specific antigen PSA test. The vouchers will be good for three months from the date of the health fair.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., there will also be live cooking demonstrations provided by Blue Zones Project Tuolumne County, drop-in fitness classes, free car seat safety checks, and a prescription drug take-back station.

The event is hosted by a committee led by Tuolumne County Public Health and Adventist Health Sonora, in partnership with Blue Zones Project Tuolumne County, Tuolumne Me Wuk Indian Health Clinic, Mathiesen Memorial Health Clinic, Area 12 Agency on Aging, and other local organizations.