Search Nets Cash And Drugs

Drugs and money found in search Enlarge

Railroad Flat, CA — A Railroad Flat man is behind bars for allegedly running a drug house.

Today a raid was done on a mobile home located in the 1400 block of Railroad Flat Road by Calaveras County Sheriff’s Investigators. A search of the home uncovered methamphetamine and items used to sell drugs along with several thousand dollars in cash.

Inside the trailer deputies found 61-year-old Michael Miller who was arrested. He was booked into the Calaveras County Jail for having both meth and marijuana for sale as well as “operating a drug house” and possessing pills without a prescription. His bail was set at $40,000.

Written by Tracey Petersen.