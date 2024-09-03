GOP: We Must Stand With Israel

House Speaker Mike Johnson View Photo

US House Speaker Mike Johnson discussed the need to support Israel, the lack of leadership in the White House, and Governor Walz’s soft-on-crime policies.

Johnson was Tuesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”. Here are his a compilation of his words from his appearance on Fox and Friends:

On the Abbey Gate Anniversary:

In Congress, we have a duty to honor the selfless sacrifice, and the greatest price that was paid by those 13 brave servicemen and women. You had husbands, brothers, and sisters and fathers in that group, great Americans. What we’re going to do is issue for them, the Congressional Gold Medal to their families. It’s the highest honor that Congress can pay to civilians or to military personnel, to any group, and we’re going to do that.

We have to make sure that the American people know that sacrifice. It was the greatest foreign policy blunder of our lifetimes. It led to a series of other events that embolden our adversaries around the world and allowed the Taliban to take back over, and we effectively sacrificed 20 years of our effort and servicemen and women who served there. It was a terrible thing, but Congress is going to make it right as best as we can and honor them in that very important way.

On supporting Israel’s right to exist:

We have to have a strong show of force. We have to let the world know, and certainly our adversaries, Iran and all of its proxies, understand that America will stand with Israel. We’ll defend Israel, the most stable, the only democracy in the Middle East there, the most stable one, our close ally and critically important partner for us. This is not a game because we dithered for so long and because Biden and Harris did not show decisive action, they withheld weapons systems and all the rest. That’s what’s gotten us into this mess that has helped escalate it. So, we’ve got to stand strong now. It’s overdue.

On the lack of leadership from the White House:

Joe Biden has been checked out for a long time, and Kamala Harris knew it the entire time. She was one of the people, remember, that they bragged about was the last one to leave the room when major decisions were made, as if Joe Biden was making them. She is responsible. She carries the burden of that, and that’s her record. And we’ve got to understand too, whether you’re talking about domestic affairs or foreign affairs, we were talking about the hot wars going on around the globe, the only person that our adversaries fear less than Joe Biden is Kamala Harris. Imagine her as the Commander in Chief of the US military in these dangerous times. This is the most dangerous time since World War Two. Brian, we cannot afford to do that.

On Walz’s disastrous soft-on-crime record:

I went to the site, the epicenter where it all began, May, June of 2020, where those riots began. And Tim Walz was the governor. He allowed Minnesota to burn. He allowed Minneapolis to burn. He sat on his hands while that happened, and gave sympathy, really, to the rioters. You know, when he ran for governor last time in that state, in Minnesota, they dubbed him the godfather of crime and lawlessness, because what happened in in Minnesota and Minneapolis there then spread to other cities, as we know, around the country and even around the globe.The lawlessness that followed, the chaos that followed, was originally what he was the architect of. And so, the point is here, you must be very sober minded.

