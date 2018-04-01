First Weekend Of The Year Events

Columbia Diggins Enlarge

The first weekend of the year there are a few unique events.

First, enjoy breakfast and support the Young Ladies Institute of St. Patrick’s Parish this Saturday January 6, at Applebee’s in Sonora, from 8 am to 10 am. Ticket information and more details, this this fundraiser was rescheduled from November, are here.

The 21st annual polar bear motorcycle ride will begin in Jamestown, rain or shine, at noon. Riders donate to local charities to participate.

There will be a Meet and Greet also on Saturday at 10am in Eagle Cottage, next to the Fallon Hotel, for an overview of Columbia State Historic Park’s Docent program.

Help give back to the community and help a local California State Parks by becoming a costumed interpreter to help teach history to visitors through reenactments, staffing exhibits and assisting with special events. The current docent program includes more than 60 active docents and an additional 100 volunteers from around the state who help on special event days. The park is accepting applications now through January 15th for interested individuals. More details are here.

Sunday there is a Pancake Breakfast at the Veterans Memorial Hall & Military Museum.

Sunday at the Ambulance Headquarters in Sonora the Movie: An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power will be shown. Guest speakers start at 2:00 including candidates Jessica Morse, who is running for Congress against Tom McClintock and Pat Harris, running for Senate against Dianne Feinstein. Pat is bringing his campaign van which is ethanol fueled and solar-powered, tours are available before the movie. Event organizers anticipate a large attendance and are providing a shuttle for drivers from the bottom parking lot.

Next weekend is Second Saturday Art Night in Downtown Sonora and on Friday as detailed here there will be a Friday Flix. The 2nd Saturday Art Night Committee and the Sonora Chamber of Commerce are hosting Friday Flix at the Opera Hall. The movies are interactive and the first one will feature the classic 1939 movie, The Wizard of Oz. Details are here.

Also next weekend is the 13th Annual Gala, Silent Auction and Garage Sale on January 11, 12, and 13, at the Twain Harte Golf Clubhouse. The event is sponsored by High Country Friends of the Library, details are here.

Bring your Polystyrene (Styrofoam) for recycling next weekend for the Master Gardeners Polystyrene Collection at Cal Sierra Recycling in Sonora.

For more information about other upcoming events check out everything listed in our Events Calendar. If you have a local event that you’d like to have listed on the myMotherLode.com Event Calendar, use the event submission form here to let us know about it. Written by Sabrina Biehl. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com.