Suspect Arrested For Suspicion Of Setting Electra Fire

Danny Killion booking photo View Photos

Amador County, CA – A suspect has been arrested for arson two years after the Electra Fire burnt a total of 4,478 acres in Amador and Calaveras counties and forced hundreds from their homes.

Cal Fire and the Amador County District Attorney’s Office announced that 39-year-old Danny Killion was arrested in Yuba City on Thursday, August 29, for suspicion of starting the July 4th, 2022 blaze. Killion was booked into the Amador County Jail on felony charges for arson of a structure, recklessly causing a fire, and two counts of child abuse.

No further information was released as to how or what he used to ignite the fire on Electra Road and east of Highway 49, west of Mokelumne Hill. Click here for more information regarding the blaze.