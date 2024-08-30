How About Trying A New Hobby This Weekend For Free?

Sonora, CA – As the end of summer nears, why not pick up a new hobby that can last a lifetime?

Saturday, August 31 is the final chance this year to cast a fishing line at a river, lake, or bay without a fishing license during California’s Free Fishing Day. The state offers two free days each year, and the first was held on July 6th, 2024.

“For licensed anglers, it’s a great time to introduce or reintroduce someone to the joys of the sport of fishing—watching that bobber suddenly jiggle, then dive out of sight; feeling the tap-tap-tap of a bass as it takes the worm on the end of the line; or netting a big trout as it’s reeled into the boat,” noted California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) officials.

Those wanting to take a try at fishing are encouraged to check the rules and regulations for each water they plan to fish and details on getting a fishing license for the future by clicking here. All fishing regulations, such as bag and size limits, gear restrictions, report card requirements, fishing hours, and stream closures, remain in effect, according to the CDFW.

While children 15 and younger can fish for free every day of the year in the state, this free day allows families to spend the day together without breaking the bank.