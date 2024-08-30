Clear
Truck Crash On Highway 4 Near Copperopolis

By B.J. Hansen
Copperopolis, CA — Traffic is slow-and-go on Highway 4 near the intersection of Main Street in Copperopolis.

The CHP reports that a trailer being pulled by a truck rolled over shortly before 10 o’clock this morning and for a while, it completely blocked the highway, as it was jack-knifed. There is now one traffic lane open while the cleanup continues. The CHP reports that no injuries were reported from the crash.

Travel with caution in the area. Additional details regarding the crash have not yet been released.

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

  Traffic Alert