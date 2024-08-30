Truck Crash On Highway 4 Near Copperopolis

Crash On Highway 4 near Copperopolis View Photo

Copperopolis, CA — Traffic is slow-and-go on Highway 4 near the intersection of Main Street in Copperopolis.

The CHP reports that a trailer being pulled by a truck rolled over shortly before 10 o’clock this morning and for a while, it completely blocked the highway, as it was jack-knifed. There is now one traffic lane open while the cleanup continues. The CHP reports that no injuries were reported from the crash.

Travel with caution in the area. Additional details regarding the crash have not yet been released.