Update: Ambulance Responds To Highway 49 Crash In Sonora

Update at 10:36 pm: The Sonora Police Department reports that one lane of Highway 49 is closed due to the crash near Pesce Way. There is one-way traffic control in place. Continue to travel with caution in the area.

Original story at 10:33 am: Sonora, CA — The CHP reports that an ambulance is responding to a crash on Highway 49 near Pesce Way in Sonora.

The area is near the Arco station. Officials report that the crash is impacting traffic in the area. Travel with caution and be prepared for activity.