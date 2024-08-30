Week Two High School Football Preview

Sonora defeats the Oakdale Mustangs -- Photo by Nick Stuart View Photo

Sonora, CA — Coming off a week one win over longtime rival Oakdale, the Sonora High Wildcats will be at home this evening hosting Livingston.

Livingston opened up against Le Grand High School last week and won a defensive battle by a rare score of 2-0. Livingston is a former member of the Trans Valley League, which Sonora High joined this season.

Summerville High School defeated Ripon Christian last week, 24-21, and will travel to Denair this evening. Denair fell to Big Valley Christian last week, 30-36.

Bret Harte High School, who lost 50-0 against Golden Sierra last week, travels to Stockton to take on Franklin High School this evening.

Calaveras High School, coming off a 27-7 win over Stone Ridge Christian, will be at home facing Los Altos.