Rollover Crash On Cherokee Road

CHP Sonora
01/04/2018 7:59 am PST
B.J. Hansen, MML News Director

Tuolumne, CA — No injuries were reported when a vehicle overturned this morning on Cherokee Road near the intersection of North Tuolumne Road.

The CHP indicates that it was a single vehicle crash where it hit an embankment and overturned. Continue to travel with caution in that area and be prepared for emergency crews on scene. The crash happened around 6:45am. No additional information is immediately available.

Cherokee Road Near N. Tuolumne Road

