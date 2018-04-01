Rollover Crash On Cherokee Road

Tuolumne, CA — No injuries were reported when a vehicle overturned this morning on Cherokee Road near the intersection of North Tuolumne Road.
The CHP indicates that it was a single vehicle crash where it hit an embankment and overturned. Continue to travel with caution in that area and be prepared for emergency crews on scene. The crash happened around 6:45am. No additional information is immediately available.
Cherokee Road Near N. Tuolumne Road
Cherokee Road, Tuolumne, CA, United States (Directions)
