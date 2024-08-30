Two Fires Ignite In Tuolumne County

Smoky skies near Cherry Lake in the Stanislaus National Forest --PG&E live camera View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA — Two fires broke out in Tuolumne County today, one in the Stanislaus National Forest and the other in Yosemite National Park.

The first is the Headwaters Fire that ignited on the northern shore of Cherry Lake in the forest just before 11 a.m. It is one and a half acres in size. The second blaze, the Vernon Fire, is on the northern shore of Lake Vernon near Mount Gibson in Yosemite. It broke out just before 2:30 p.m. and is 2 acres in size, with a helicopter working on those flames.

Both fires are moving at a slow rate of spread and are in isolated, rocky, rough, and hard-to-access terrain. Fire officials will be monitoring both blazes overnight.