Road Sign And Safety Audit Project To Impact Valley Spring Traffic

Road work with flaggers View Photo

Valley Springs, CA – A continued Road Safety Sign Audit Project (RSSA) will slow traffic in Valley Springs through next month.

Calaveras County Public Works has hired Highway Specialties, Inc. out of Redding to complete the project, which got underway on Wednesday, August 28, and will end in late September.

“There will be road improvements and traffic delays throughout the community of Valley Springs,” noted county roads officials.

The road sign installations will impact these roadways during daylight hours of 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.: Baldwin Street, Garner Place, Hartvickson Lane, Hogan Dam Road, Jenny Lind Road, Lime Creek Road, Milton Road, Silver Rapids Road, South Petersburg Road, and Vista Del Lago Drive. Flaggers, warning devices, and signage will direct one-way traffic, causing up to 10-minute delays.

Any questions or the need to report urgent road-related issues can be directed to the Calaveras County Public Works Department at (209) 754-6401 during regular business hours (Monday through Friday, 8 am to 4 pm). After regular business hours, contact the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office at (209) 754-6500 (non-emergency phone number).