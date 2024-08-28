Update: Vegetation Fire In Calaveras County

Updated at 5:22 PM: The fire is approximately 8 acres in size with the rate of spread slowing down.

Updated at 5:07 PM: Additional resources have been called to the scene of the Silver Fire as crews continue to battle the vegetation fire that has a moderate rate of spread.

Original story posted at 4:45 pm: Calaveras, CA– CAL FIRE is responding to a vegetation fire located in the area of Silver Mountain Road and Riverview Drive. The fire is reportedly 5 acres and moving uphill to the south and has been named the “Silver Fire” The rate of spread is currently unknown. No structures are reported being threatened by this fire.