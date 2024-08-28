Tuolumne Utilities District To Conduct Sewer Smoke Testing in Willow Springs

Sonora, CA– The Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) will conduct sewer smoke testing in Willow Springs from Sept. 4 through Sept. 30, during weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. The testing aims to identify defects in the sewer system, including leaks and faulty connections, by blowing non-toxic smoke into the lines. Residents in the area may notice smoke coming from manholes, sewer cleanouts, roof vents, and the ground. The smoke is harmless, non-toxic, and will not leave any residue. TUD advises residents to pour water into infrequently used drains to prevent smoke from entering homes.

TUD personnel may need access to manholes or cleanouts located in backyards. Residents are asked to ensure these areas are accessible, with gates unlocked and pets secured. If access to your property is required, TUD staff will minimize their time on-site. Sewer smoke testing is crucial for identifying leaks, preventing sewer backups, and improving system efficiency. For more information, visit tudwater.com or contact TUD at (209) 532-5536.