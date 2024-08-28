Road Sign Installations To Impact Traffic In Calaveras County

Murphys, CA — The Calaveras Public Works Department is alerting the community that road signs are being installed in Murphys, Arnold, and Avery over the next month.

Work began yesterday and it is anticipated to continue through late September. New road signs are being installed on Main Street in Murphys, Avery Sheep Ranch Road, Pennsylvania Gulch Road, Sheep Ranch Road, and Skunk Ranch Road.

Traffic lanes along the roadways will be impacted with flaggers and warning devices to alert travelers. Crews will be active during the daylight hours, 7 am – 6 pm. Drivers and pedestrians are urged to use caution in the work areas.