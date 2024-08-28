Teachers Connect With New Albert Michelson Exhibit In Angels Camp

Angels Camp, CA– The recent launch of the Albert Michelson Exhibit at the Angels Camp Museum has opened up new learning opportunities for teachers and students across Calaveras County. Before the end of the last school year, students began visiting the exhibit, which celebrates Albert Michelson, a former Murphys resident.

Last week, the Calaveras County Office of Education (CCOE) STEAM Advisory Council held its first Teacher Outreach Event in collaboration with the museum. Educators from seven schools, along with representatives from Columbia College and the Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools, attended the event to tour the exhibit, network, and learn how to integrate this educational resource into their curriculum.

Martin Huberty, Angels Camp Museum Director and District 3 Supervisor praised the community collaboration that made the exhibit possible. “If just one child realizes they can come from a rural area and do great things, then it’s all been worth it,” Huberty said. “This is more than just an exhibit, it’s a movement.” Sunil Mehrotra, Exhibit Project Director, noted the extensive volunteer effort that went into the exhibit, with contributions totaling $100,000 in man hours over two years. “Teachers are the key to making aspirations come alive,” Mehrotra said.

Bronte Wilhelm, Head of Museum Education and Outreach, guided attendees through the exhibit, highlighting its educational resources. The group also previewed a prototype mobile version of the exhibit and a conceptual Learning Laboratory, the next phase of this educational movement.

For more information on Albert Michelson, visit www.albertmichelson.com, and for details on visiting the Angels Camp Museum, go to www.gocalaveras.com.