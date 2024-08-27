Yosemite Provides Updates On Fires

Yosemite Main Entrance - Highway 120 View Photo

Yosemite, CA– A series of lightning-sparked fires in Yosemite National Park, which began earlier this month, have seen varying levels of containment as of August 26, according to park officials. The fires are being managed with the primary goal of ensuring the safety of employees and the public while protecting the park’s natural and cultural resources.

The Middle Fork Fire, located near the Middle Fork of the Tuolumne River, west of White Wolf Lodge at an elevation of 7,000 feet, was discovered on August 4. The fire, which burned 310 acres, is now fully contained. However, trail closures remain in effect, particularly impacting the trail along Long Gulch Creek between Aspen Valley and White Wolf.

The Morrison Fire, situated one mile north of Morrison Creek, was also discovered on August 4. This blaze has burned 31 acres and is currently 75% contained.

Meanwhile, the Echo Fire, discovered on August 2, is located north of Little Yosemite Valley above Echo Valley near Merced Lake. The smallest of the three, it has burned 6 acres and remains uncontained.

Smoke and fire activity may be visible from Glacier Point and other areas of the park as crews continue to monitor and manage these fires.