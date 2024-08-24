Terrorizing Trek Across Two Counties Ends In Arrest

Anthony Mehlhaff -- MCSO booking photo View Photos

Mariposa County, CA – An LA man went on a strange crime spree across two counties in two different vehicles, one of which had been allegedly carjacked.

The pursuit of 40-year-old Anthony Mehlhaff began on Highway 120 around 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday (8/21) in the Buck Meadows area of Mariposa County. That is when he reportedly walked up to a pregnant waitress in a local restaurant, touched her stomach, and sheriff’s officials say he told her, “The spirits led me to you, and your baby belongs to me, and what time is your break because I will be waiting for you?”

After stealing several drinks and assaulting another employee, Mehlhaff jumped into his Kia Soul, heading towards Yosemite National Park. Calls began to come into 911 around 3 p.m. reporting a reckless vehicle with beer cans being tossed out of the driver’s side window inside the park. Others reported it as a possible car chase, kidnapping, assault, or stolen vehicle near Fish Camp, just outside of the south entrance to the park. Park rangers gave chase but did not catch Mehlhaff, who eventually crashed his car on White Chief Mountain Road in Fish Camp and stole a bicycle. Sheriff’s officials say before he got on that bike, he reportedly took off his shirt, handed it to a bystander, and said, “You’ll want to keep this; I’m going to be famous.”

Mehlhaff then went to the Tenaya Lodge, where he entered the back door of the kitchen, placed his hat and other items inside a refrigerator, grabbed a knife from the kitchen, and began, workers say, to threaten them. He then headed to the lodge’s clubhouse, removed his pants, wallet, and car keys, and entered it wearing only his underwear. He allegedly threatened customers to leave or they would be in danger and then vandalized the clubhouse.

Mehlhaff then attempted to kidnap the store manager and force him to drive him out of the area, but only got away with the man’s keys. He took the manager’s Kia Optmia sedan, driving towards Oakhurst.

While driving on Hwy 41 through Oakhurst, Mehlhaff began “extreme road rage behavior” after Tesla passed him, according to sheriff’s officials, who say he began tailgating it and then ramming the car repeatedly. Deputies located the vehicles and attempted to stop Mehlhaff, who eventually crashed on Maddie Fhy Road just outside of Oakhurst and was arrested.

Mehlhaff eventually crashed the stolen vehicle on Highway 41 just outside of the town of Oakhurst and was arrested on numerous felony charges. Oakhurst CHP officials say a dashcam on the Tesla caught all of Mehlhaff’s acts.

During a search of Mehlhaff’s car, an Enola Gay smoke grenade was discovered inside the door panel, requiring the Merced Bomb Squad to be called in to handle the device. Mehlhaff is being held on $100,000 bail.

Mariposa Sheriff Jeremy Briese remarked, “This man drove all around our county, terrorizing our visitors and community members. I am extremely happy that no one was seriously injured; this man’s behavior was erratic and dangerous. This is just a glimpse of what we encounter at any given time. I am proud of the work done by our staff and partnerships built that gives us the ability to apprehend criminals who continue to harm our communities.”