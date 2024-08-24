Stinking Up The Forest

Tuolumne County, CA – Imagine hiking the beautiful Emigrant Wilderness in the Stanislaus National Forest, then you smell a stench, see toilet paper flapping in the wind, and realize it’s human poop you’re smelling.

The photos in the image box taken at Chewing Gum Lake are indicative of the ongoing sanitation issues facing the Emigrant Wilderness, according to forest officials. They remind visitors that fecal matter should always be buried 6–8 inches in mineral soil and never on rocks.

“A rock on top of your toilet paper and feces is not the way to dispose of your waste! Please always pack out your toilet paper. If you leave it behind, ensure that it is buried in 6–8 inches of soil,” advise forest officials.

This same stinky problem is also impacting Yosemite National Park, as reported last month here. Diapers and wet wipes must always be packed out and not left behind, as they are not biodegradable. Forest officials added that it is another way that visitors are asked to do their part to protect the Emigrant Wilderness. Further details on Leave No Trace practices can be found by clicking here.