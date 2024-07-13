Visitors Alerted To A Stink In Yosemite

Toilet paper and roll left in the wilderness area of Yosemite National Park -- STF photo View Photos

Yosemite, CA – Yosemite National Park is alerting visitors to a sting in the park that has to do with pack in, pack out.

Park officials report that the majestic scenery is being spoiled by “used toilet paper waving hello near Rancheria Falls—a full roll too!” They add that unfortunately, this is a sight that has become all too familiar in the park, but especially in the wilderness areas.

“If you bring toilet paper out on your trips, please pack it out too, ask park officials, noting, “You can bring a sealable plastic baggie to stash it in, and even cover the bag in tape so you don’t have to look at it. Because really, nobody wants to stumble upon a surprise package left behind by an anonymous outdoor enthusiast.”

While some may want to bury the mess, park rangers say don’t, as toilet paper is easily exposed by weather and erosion, and animals can dig it up and disperse it long before it decomposes. Sometimes taking 1-3 years, depending on conditions. Yuck. They add that some animals may even use it as nesting material.

“Let’s keep things clean and classy out there by packing out whatever you carry in,” request park officials.

For LeaveNoTrace ethics to be sure our adventures make memories, not messes, click here.