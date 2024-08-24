Get Rid Of Household Hazardous Waste For Free
Free Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day flyer
Groveland, CA – Gather up that old paint, brake fluid, and unused household cleaners and trash them for free.
On Saturday, August 24, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Tuolumne County Public Works Department, Solid Waste Division, will be holding a 2024 Household Hazardous Waste Collection event in Groveland. Tuolumne County residents will be able to dispose of the hazardous materials at the facility in the Big Oak Flat Area. Just take Highway 120 to Big Oak Flat, then take Catholic Cemetery Road and follow the signs, according to public works officials.
Below are the rules for dropping off items provided by public works officials:
We do accept:
- Weed killers
- Insect sprays
- Pesticides
- Fungicides
- Pool chemicals,
- Camp & BBQ Propane cylinders
- Brake fluid
- Waxes
- Rust preventatives
- Contaminated motor oil
- Engine/brake part cleaners
- Glues
- Polishes
- Solvents
- Paint
- Gasoline
- Thinner
- Wood preservatives
- Photo chemicals
- Art supplies
- Oven/drain cleaners
- Mothballs
- Non-empty aerosol cans
- Deodorizers
- Household cleaners
- Nail polish remover
- Shoe polish
Follow these simple steps:
- Keep waste in original container
- Do not mix material
- Prevent leakage or spills (Place container in tub or box and surround with paper or kitty litter)
- Transport wastes in trunk or secured in bed of truck
Restrictions:
- No containers larger than 5 gallons
- Limit toxic items to 15 gals. or 125 lbs. per trip (California State Law)
We do not accept:
- Ammunition or explosives
- Asbestos, tires, or medical waste
- Radioactive waste
- Marine flares
- Non-hazardous wastes or regular trash
For small business hazardous waste or any other questions, contact the Tuolumne County Solid Waste Division at (209) 533-5588 or click here.