Get Rid Of Household Hazardous Waste For Free

Groveland, CA – Gather up that old paint, brake fluid, and unused household cleaners and trash them for free.

On Saturday, August 24, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Tuolumne County Public Works Department, Solid Waste Division, will be holding a 2024 Household Hazardous Waste Collection event in Groveland. Tuolumne County residents will be able to dispose of the hazardous materials at the facility in the Big Oak Flat Area. Just take Highway 120 to Big Oak Flat, then take Catholic Cemetery Road and follow the signs, according to public works officials.

Below are the rules for dropping off items provided by public works officials:

We do accept:

Weed killers

Insect sprays

Pesticides

Fungicides

Pool chemicals,

Camp & BBQ Propane cylinders

Brake fluid

Waxes

Rust preventatives

Contaminated motor oil

Engine/brake part cleaners

Glues

Polishes

Solvents

Paint

Gasoline

Thinner

Wood preservatives

Photo chemicals

Art supplies

Oven/drain cleaners

Mothballs

Non-empty aerosol cans

Deodorizers

Household cleaners

Nail polish remover

Shoe polish

Follow these simple steps:

Keep waste in original container Do not mix material Prevent leakage or spills (Place container in tub or box and surround with paper or kitty litter) Transport wastes in trunk or secured in bed of truck

Restrictions:

No containers larger than 5 gallons

Limit toxic items to 15 gals. or 125 lbs. per trip (California State Law)

We do not accept:

Ammunition or explosives

Asbestos, tires, or medical waste

Radioactive waste

Marine flares

Non-hazardous wastes or regular trash

For small business hazardous waste or any other questions, contact the Tuolumne County Solid Waste Division at (209) 533-5588 or click here.