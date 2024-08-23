Cloudy
Meals On Wheels Radiothon: A Huge Success

By Tracey Petersen
Sonora, CA – Once again, the Mother Lode showed its generosity by pitching in big to Meals on Wheels, which helps feed those who need it most.

The program offers five home-delivered, balanced, nutritious meals weekly to qualified seniors over 60. This morning was the 18th Annual Meals on Wheels Radiothon, held by Clarke Broadcasting and hosted by Star 92.7’s Mark Grauer from 9 a.m. to noon. The theme was “Singing the Blues,” but there were only tears of joy for the nearly $85,000 raised by the event. Another $46,000 was raised at other events for a total of $131,000 so far. Those still wanting to donate can do so all through the end of next week by calling 533-2622 or click here to find out how to donate.

 

