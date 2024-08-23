Cloudy
Overnight Blaze Destroys Shop In Calaveras County

By Tracey Petersen
Structure fire in Valley Springs area of Calaveras County -- CCF photo

Structure fire in Valley Springs area of Calaveras County -- CCF photo

Valley Springs, CA – An early morning blaze in the Valley Springs area of Calaveras County destroyed a workshop.

When firefighters arrived on the scene along Baldwin Street in the Rancho Calaveras subdivision around 3:30 a.m., flames were shooting out of the large shop behind a home. They report that there were multiple trailers and a car involved in the fire that could have spread the flames to nearby vegetation, but crews were able to contain the fire while preventing its spread to the residence.

Calaveras Consolidated Fire (CCF), CAL Fire, San Andreas Fire, and mutual aid resources battled the blaze inside the shop that was used as a screen-printing business, according to CCF officials. The cause of this fire is under investigation.

