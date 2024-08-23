2024 High School Football Season Arrives

CIF Realignment Committee View Photo

Sonora, CA — Big changes are happening this year in local high school football.

As part of a realignment, Sonora High School is moving over to the Trans Valley League and will be joining Ripon, Ripon Christian, Orestimba, Escalon, Hughson, Modesto Christian, and Hilmar.

Because of the change, Sonora High will not face cross-county rival Summerville this year.

The Wildcats will open the 2024 season this evening at home against Oakdale. You can hear the game live at 7 pm on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML.

The Summerville Bears will remain in the Mother Lode League along with Bret Harte, Calaveras, Linden, River Islands, and Riverbank.

The Bears will be at home this evening in an out-of-conference matchup against Ripon Christian. The game will air live at 7 pm on 93.5 KKBN.