Rolling On Radio For Meals On Wheels

Tuolumne County Meals on Wheels radiothon logo View Photo

Sonora, CA – Get ready to be happy while singing the blues for a good cause tomorrow as the 18th Annual Meals on Wheels Fundraising Radiothon hits the airwaves.

This year’s theme is “Singing the Blues,” but there will be plenty of fun. Clarke Broadcasting will be holding the radiothon on Star 92.7 KZSQ on Friday, August 23rd, from 9 a.m. to noon. The event will be hosted by Morning Café DJ Mark Grauer. He will talk to people helped by the program and hear their stories of how it made a big difference in their lives.

The radiothon is a critical fundraiser for the Tuolumne County Meals on Wheels program overseen by Sierra Senior Providers. The program offers five home-delivered, balanced, nutritious meals weekly to qualified seniors 60 years of age and older. To donate, call 533-2622 or go to the homepage of mymotherlode.com and click on the donate to Meals on Wheels purple box.