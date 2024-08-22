Tuolumne Road Fixes Get Underway

Tuolumne Road Sign View Photo

Tuolumne, CA — Anyone traveling on Tuolumne Road late Wednesday evening or early Thursday morning experienced traffic delays of up to 15 minutes.

It is part of the repair work being done after a failed effort last year to improve the roadway. The issue has been an ongoing dispute recently between the county and the contractor.

Nighttime work will also take place, on weekdays, through this coming Wednesday, August 29, from 6:30 pm – 6:30 am.

Daytime work will start on Monday, August 26 – September 6 from 7:30 am – 5:30 pm.

The overnight work is grinding operations, the daytime work is micro surfacing, and then the striping will occur at a yet-to-be-determined date, sometime prior to September 30.

Travelers are urged to comply with traffic control signs, and on-site personnel, and to be prepared for up to 15-minute delays during construction hours.

