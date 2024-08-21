Power Outages In the Sonora And Columbia Areas

PG&E power outage in Sonora and Columbia areas of Tuolumne County --PG&E map View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA — PG&E is reporting a power outage in the Sonora and Columbia areas along Highway 49 in Tuolumne County. The outage involves 2,624 customers whose lights went out just after 12:30 p.m. The major areas impacted included Lyons Bald Mountain Road, Greenley Road to the west side of Phoenix Lake, and Parrotts Ferry Road, which includes the Columbia airport and college. The company relayed, “A crew is working to restore your power and is evaluating the electrical system to identify damaged sections and make necessary repairs in order to safely turn the power back on.” The utility gives an estimated restoration time of 7 p.m.