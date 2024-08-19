Sonora Council To Vote On Approving Blue Zones Bike Racks

Planned Blue Zones Bike Rack View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Sonora City Council will meet later today.

On the agenda is an agreement with the local Blue Zones project to allow the group to install bike racks for the two recently constructed transit stops downtown on both sides of Stockton Street, along with a third undetermined location. The project would be funded by Blue Zones, so there is no cost to the city.

The meeting documents note, “By making active options easier to access, people are more likely to engage in healthy activities such as walking, biking, playing, connecting, and engaging, leading to improved physical and mental health outcomes.”

All of the Tuolumne County Transit buses are equipped to transport bikes. No Caltrans approval is needed as the sites are within the City of Sonora’s right of way. It is anticipated that the bike racks will be maintained through a memorandum of understanding with the Tuolumne County Transit Agency.

The meeting starts at 5 pm at City Hall. There will also be a vote on declaring a small portion of land as surplus adjacent to a planned apartment building that was approved earlier at 956 Oregon Street.

The council meeting is open to the public.