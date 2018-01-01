Historic Preservation Review Commission To Look At Big Dreams Project

Potential color schemes for Big Dreams Park View Slideshow

(3 Photos)

Sonora, CA — One new item of business will go before Tuolumne County’s Historic Preservation Review Commission at its meeting next week.

The commission will review the plans submitted by Big Dreams Universally Accessible Parks and Playgrounds to remove and replace the playground adjacent to the Tuolumne Memorial Hall. The group has raised over $300,000 to build the new park that will be accessible for children and adults with disabilities. Click here to view an earlier story. As part of the review, the organization has submitted different color samples that it is requesting the commission weigh in on.

The meeting documents note that the existing playground is much in need of replacing, and the Big Dreams group has raised 100-percent of the needed funds without requiring county government money. It is also designed to be low maintenance and utilizing native and drought resistant plants.

The meeting starts at 4pm, January 8, in the board of supervisors meeting room at 2 South Green Street.

