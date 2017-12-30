CHP Identifies Injured Victims In Fatal Crash

CHP Sonora Enlarge

Tuolumne County, CA — While officials are still notifying the family of a 63-year-old Sonora man killed in a head-on crash Friday, the CHP has identified the five others who were injured.

We reported yesterday that the driver of a 2003 Jeep died after drifting into the opposing traffic lane of Highway 108 and colliding head-on with a 2012 Chrysler van. The driver of the van, 70-year-old Ximenes Pereira of Tracy, suffered major injuries. His four passengers reported minor to moderate injuries. They are 44-year-old Joe Simas of Patterson, 37-year-old Susan Simas of Patterson, four-year-old Juliana Simas of Patterson and two-year-old Catarina Simas of Patterson. All five were taken by ambulance to Adventist Health Sonora. They were on their way to Yosemite National Park. The crash occurred at 11am on Highway 108/120 near the Yosemite Junction.

Written by BJ Hansen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. For other traffic information provided by CalTrans traffic reports for Highway’s 4, 49, 59, 108, and 120 and other Highways around the Mother Lode including Stockton and Valley Springs click on the "Traffic" tab or keyword: traffic