Highway 49 Culvert Work To Slow Traffic In Tuttletown

Caltrans culvert project in Tuolumne Count View Photo

Tuttletown, CA – A Caltrans Highway 49 culvert replacement project will stall traffic beginning at the end of the month and lasting another month.

Culverts channel stormwater to prevent roadbed erosion and reduce the risk of flooding. State road officials have hired Moyle Paving, Inc. of Jamestown to complete the estimated $221,890 project. It is slated to get underway at the beginning of the week of August 26 and end in late September.

Caltrans advises, “To reduce the number of working days and impact on traffic, crews will work 24-hour shifts during the first week of construction.”

Starting the week of September 2nd, daytime work will begin Mondays through Thursdays from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Fridays from 6 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Motorists can expect 5–10-minute delays, as the work will require one-way traffic control between Flume Road and Mt. Brow Road with flaggers and a pilot car to guide motorists safely through the work zone. Caltrans also warns residents to expect intermittent construction noise.