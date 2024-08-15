Probation Check Leads To Arrest On Drug And Gun Charges

Items confiscated during probation check - CCSO Image View Photo

Valley Springs, CA — A Valley Springs couple faces a list of charges after Calaveras Sheriff’s deputies and probation officers conducted a home visit during a probation check.

Officials located 16 grams of methamphetamine, along with glass smoking pipes, drug paraphernalia, a handgun, a rifle, and 60 rounds of ammunition.

Two people inside were taken into custody, 48-year-old Benjamin Lawrence Nava and 49-year-old Alvina Ann Nava.

Alvina Nava has been charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance for sale. Benjamin Nava faces charges of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, being a prohibited person in possession of ammunition, possession of a controlled substance while armed, possession of a controlled substance for sale, and possession of drug paraphernalia.