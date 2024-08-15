Road Sign Installs To Impact Traffic In Vallecito

Flaggers conducting one-way traffic control View Photo

Vallecito, CA – Travelers in the Vallecito area of Calaveras County will face traffic delays due to sign installations along several roadways, including the heavily traveled Parrotts Ferry Road.

The work got underway this week and will run through late August. The county’s public works department has contracted Highway Specialties, Inc. out of Redding for its Road Safety Sign Audit Project.

The work hours are from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., weekdays. The road signs will go up on Main Street, Parrots Ferry Road, Red Hill Road, Red Hill Access Road, and Vallecito Road. Flaggers will be directing traffic along with warning devices. Motorists will face delays of up to 10 minutes and are urged to use caution in the work area.

For project questions or to report urgent road-related issues, contact the Calaveras County Public Works Department at (209) 754-6401 during regular business hours (Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.). After regular business hours, call the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office at (209) 754-6500 (non-emergency phone number).