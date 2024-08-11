Afternoon Fires Slowed In Tuolumne And Calaveras Counties

Don Fire response, photo by Ron Lopez View Photo

Mokelumne Hill, CA — Air and ground resources responded to fires in both Tuolumne and Calaveras counties this afternoon.

At around 2 pm, CAL Fire reports that the Murray Fire ignited in the 5100 block of Hawver Road near Mokelumne Hill. It was initially reported to be one acre, and it was three acres when the forward progress was stopped.

During the three o’clock hour, officials also responded to a fire started by a vehicle in the area of Highway 49 and Jacksonville Road near Moccasin. The Don Fire’s spread was stopped at five acres and the air tankers have been released from the incident. Mop-up continues in the area.