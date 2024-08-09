Update: Powerlines Over Highway 108 Following Crash

CHP Sonora Unit logo View Photo

Update at 12:09 pm: One lane of traffic is back open on Highway 108 near a crash in Mi Wuk Village that knocked down powerlines.

Original story at 11:16 am: Mi Wuk Village, CA — A vehicle has reportedly hit a PG&E power pole just off Highway 108 near Mi Wuk Village, and powerlines are now crossing the highway.

Traffic is stopped in both directions, according to the CHP. It is anticipated that PG&E will take at least 30 minutes to reach the crash.

There are no reports of any serious injuries related to the incident. No additional information is immediately available. Travel with caution in the area and be prepared for a delay.