Vegetation Fire In Columbia Quickly Stopped

Columbia, CA — A quarter-acre vegetation fire ignited in the area of Howser Lane and Parrotts Ferry Road in Columbia shortly after 1:30 am.

It is near the R&L mini-mart. Thankfully, the forward progress was quickly stopped. Sheriff’s deputies also responded out of concerns that evacuation orders would be needed. Be prepared for activity in the area as mop-up continues. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

