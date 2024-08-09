Clear
Vegetation Fire In Columbia Quickly Stopped

By B.J. Hansen
Columbia, CA — A quarter-acre vegetation fire ignited in the area of Howser Lane and Parrotts Ferry Road in Columbia shortly after 1:30 am.

It is near the R&L mini-mart. Thankfully, the forward progress was quickly stopped. Sheriff’s deputies also responded out of concerns that evacuation orders would be needed. Be prepared for activity in the area as mop-up continues. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Firefighters, and deputies, are still on the scene of the more concerning Canyon Fire near Tuolumne. Click here for more information. 

  Fire Alert