Update: Evacuation Orders Due To Canyon Fire Near Tuolumne

Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Logo View Photo

Update at 1:23 am: CAL Fire reports that the latest size estimate for the Canyon Fire is 15 acres. It is burning on both sides of Buchanan Road, and one of the fires is 10 acres and the other is 5 acres, totaling 15 acres.

All of the Ponderosa Hills subdivision is now under an evacuation order, along with Canyon Drive, Sunrise Drive, First Avenue, Mira Monte, Grizzly Mine Road, Vine Street, Baker Street, Carter Street, Madrone Street, Birch Street, and Buchanan Road from Carter Street to the River Canyon.

An evacuation shelter is open at the Tuolumne Enrichment Center at 101 Hospital Road in Sonora.

A hard road closure remains in place on Buchanan Road at Carter Street.

Update at 1 am: Grizzly Mine Road is the latest area to be placed under an evacuation order due to the Canyon Fire near Buchanan Road and Canyon Drive in Tuolumne. The entire neighborhood of Ponderosa Hills remains under an evacuation order, along with Canyon Drive, Sunrise Drive, First Avenue, Mira Monte, and Buchanan Road from Carter Street to the river Canyon.

An evacuation Center is open at the Tuolumne Enrichment Center at 101 Hospital Road in Sonora.

A hard road closure remains in place on Buchanan Road at Carter Street. The fire is estimated to be over 10 acres.

Update at 12:40 am: An evacuation center is being set up at the Tuolumne Enrichment Center at 101 Hospital Road in Sonora for anyone needing a place to go due to the Canyon Fire.

Update at 12:35 am: The entire neighborhood of Ponderosa Hills has now been placed under an evacuation order, per the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office, due to the Canyon Fire. Other areas under an evacuation order include Canyon Drive, Sunrise Drive, First Avenue, Mira Monte, and Buchanan Road from Carter to the river Canyon.

A hard road closure remains in place on Buchanan Road at Carter Street. The Canyon Fire, near the area of Buchanan Road and Canyon Drive, is over 10 acres.

Original story posted at 12:20 am: Tuolumne, CA — There is an estimated 10-acre vegetation fire in the Tuolumne area, forcing the evacuation of some homes.

The Canyon Fire is in the area of Buchanan Road and Canyon Drive in Tuolumne. The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office has issued evacuation orders for Canyon Drive, Sunrise Drive and First Avenue. There is a hard road closure of Buchanan Road at Carter Street.

Officials are working to secure a location for an evacuation shelter.

We will pass along more information as it becomes available.