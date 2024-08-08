Pedro Fire Near Full Containment After Burning 3,815 Acres

Mariposa, CA– The Pedro Fire, which has burned 3,815 acres across Mariposa and Tuolumne counties, is now 98% contained, according to CAL FIRE. With the fire largely under control, crews are focused on mopping up and performing suppression repairs to prevent flare-ups and restore the affected landscape.

Currently, 195 personnel are assigned to the Pedro Fire. The resources include nine engines, eight dozers, and three water tenders. Ground crews are handling the remaining hotspots and patrolling the area to ensure full containment. Suppression repair efforts are underway to mitigate the fire’s impact on the environment. These efforts include extinguishing any remaining hotspots and restoring the landscape. The affected areas are being monitored closely to prevent any further damage.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.