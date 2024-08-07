Tuolumne Park And Recreation Thanks Community For Support

Tuolumne, CA– The Tuolumne Park and Recreation District hosted a major fundraising event to support the maintenance and expansion of its recreational programs and offerings throughout the Tuolumne township. The district, which operates independently of the Tuolumne County government, manages several public properties and organizes community events, such as the summer concert series at West Side Memorial Park. Plans are also underway for a new bike park and an outdoor theater.

Kelly Bunnell, Finance Manager of the Tuolumne Park and Recreation District, expressed gratitude to the community for its overwhelming support. “First, we would like to say how incredibly grateful we are to Clarke Broadcasting and all of the hosts that went above and beyond to enhance this drive. The energy was high here in our office as we listened to the nonstop commercials and mentions. There were a lot of people who dropped by the office throughout the day with cash and check donations, telling us how much they love everything we do.”

The fundraiser’s success was largely driven by online donations through the “Donate” button on Mymotherlode.com, which generated the majority of contributions. “All funds raised will go right back into our community,” said Bunnell. “We will put some towards the finishing of the outdoor theater and the bike park, while other funds will go towards planning more social gatherings. We have some fun developments on the horizon with unused and overgrown property behind Whitehead Field extending toward the horseshoe pits and the Depot Park Trail system.”

Bunnell noted that funds will also support upcoming events, including a Bingo game night on September 28 and a potential magic show dinner event in October. The annual Halloween Parade may also see enhancements due to the successful fundraiser. “We are all about bringing the community together through safe recreational spaces and fun social activities, and that is exactly what we intend all of these generous donations to go toward,” Bunnell added.

The district also acknowledges the potential challenges ahead, with plans to reserve a portion of the funds in case the county does not renew the maintenance contract later this year. This financial cushion would allow the district to continue hosting planned events and activities without cancellations.