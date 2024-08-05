Fire Crews Quickly Contain Vegetation Fire In La Grange

La Grange, CA– At approximately 8 p.m. on Sunday, August 4th, crews from CAL FIRE TCU, Tuolumne County Fire Department (TCFD), Modesto Fire, and additional engines from CAL FIRE Sonoma Lake Napa Unit (LNU), and Amador El Dorado Unit (AEU) responded to a vegetation fire near the 200 block of Old Don Pedro Road in La Grange.

Upon arrival, crews discovered a 0.5- to 1-acre grass fire burning at a slow rate of spread. The fire was quickly contained within 15 minutes, thanks to the swift response and coordinated efforts of the firefighters on the scene. No injuries or property damage were reported, and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.