Public’s Help Needed To Find Vandalism Suspect

By Tracey Petersen
Suspect wanted for questioning by TCSO for school vandalism -- TCSO photo

Sonora, CA – If you recognize the man in the image box, he is suspected of vandalizing a local school, and Tuolumne County Sheriff’s investigators want you to give them a call.

The man was caught on a security camera at Shaws Flat Elementary School in Sonora on Shaws Flat Road near Mt. Brow Road. Sheriff’s officials relay that he caused damage to the building by tagging a window with graffiti.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect or information on this crime is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 209-533-5815.

