California’s Jobless Rate Unchanged For June

California June Unemployment Rate -- EDD chart View Photo

Sonora, CA – The June unemployment rate for the state holds steady while the Mother Lode’s figures tick up.

California’s rate remained at 5.2 percent unchanged from May, according to a recently released Employment Development Department (EDD) report.

“California continues to lead the nation’s economy and create good jobs throughout the state. Just this year, the state created over 107,000 jobs—more than doubling what we accomplished in the same time period last year,” relayed Governor Gavin Newsom.

The Mother Lode did not fare as well in June. Tuolumne County’s rate climbed from 4.5 percent in May to 5.3 percent in June. Calaveras County’s also increased from 3.9 percent to 4.4 percent, respectively.

June saw seven of the state’s 11 industry sectors gain, with the largest increase in trade, transportation, and utilities at 9,800, adding jobs for the fourth consecutive month. Overall, this sector has gained 21,700 jobs from March through June, with EDD officials attributing the hike to increased traffic at California’s ports and other seasonal activities. There was also the growth of 4,000 new jobs in the information sector, especially in the motion picture industry. The largest job loss was in the manufacturing sector, recorded at -2,900, which mirrored a similar loss in manufacturing nationally, according to EDD officials.