Forest SERAL 2.0 Record Of Decision Released

Stanislaus National Forest SERAL project -- STF photo View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Stanislaus National Forest has released the Social and Ecological Resilience Across the Landscape (SERAL) 2.0 Record of Decision, focusing on vegetation management to reduce fuels and shift forest structure towards natural conditions.

This project aims to improve habitat, reduce wildfire risk, reduce invasive weeds, improve old-growth forest conditions, and support the local economy.

“This has been a long, hard road, and I’m so proud of the work we’ve accomplished with this,” said Forest Supervisor Jason Kuiken. “Building on the groundwork done by the first SERAL project, this will allow us to increase and expand the pace and scale of our work to foster resilient forests while reducing the risk of catastrophic wildfires to our communities.”

The Forest is using the Western Firesheds Emergency Action Plan to deliberate on which aspects of the proposed action will be included in the decision, ensuring a balanced approach to ecological processes.

To view the ROD and supporting documents, click here.