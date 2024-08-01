Pedro Fire Evacuation Orders Reduced To Warnings
Latest Pedro Fire and evacuation map
Mariposa County, CA — Evacuation orders have been lifted and reduced to warnings for the Pedro Fire burning in grass and brush near the Mariposa and Tuolumne County lines in the Granite Springs area. The fire is currently at 3,792 acres and 15% contained. CAL Fire reports, “Crews are making good progress near Merced Falls Road and continue to cut lines around the fire to improve containment.”
Currently, one structure has been destroyed, and another 350 are threatened. Resources on scene include 40 engines, 16 water tenders, 2 helicopters, 18 dozers, 12 hand crews, 28 others, and 788 total personnel.
EVACUATION ORDERS REDUCED TO EVACUATION WARNINGS:
The following Evacuation Order areas have been reduced to Evacuation Warnings and are open to residents only. Residents will need to show identification to enter the following areas:
- Hunters Valley Area: Hunters Valley Road & Detwiller Rd
- Piney Creek Trailer Park
- Spring Gulch
Click here for the latest map of the area: https://arcg.is/1yn8uu0
*Be aware that heavy fire and emergency traffic will remain in the area as fire suppression/repair efforts continue. Please continue to avoid the area as much as possible. If you must be in the area, please drive with extreme caution.
EVACUATION WARNINGS LIFTED:
- All areas North of Hwy 132
ROAD CLOSURE:
- Hunters Valley Rd- Residents Only
- Piney Creek Rd past the trailer park
- Spring Gulch- Residents Only
- Detwiller Rd-Residents Only
Evacuation Shelters: (The evacuation center at the New Life Christian Fellowship in Mariposa has been closed.)
- McCay Hall, 2820 Highway 140, Catheys Valley, Ca 95306
- Large Animal Shelter, Mariposa Fairgrounds, 5007 Fairgrounds Road, Mariposa, Ca 95338
GENERAL INFORMATION FOR RETURNING HOME AFTER A FIRE Safety Information:
Residents are asked not to wander around their property if possible. Please stay inside or near your homes while fire personnel remain working in the area. Fire personnel will continue to work in the above areas all hours of the day and night.
- Inspect surroundings with caution: Be extremely cautious around trees, power poles, and other structures that may have been weakened by the fire. High winds can easily topple such compromised structures.
- Maintain a fire watch: Regularly check your property for any signs of residual fires, like smoke or hidden embers, especially in concealed areas like roof gutters.
Please call 911 if you need to report any fire danger or dangerous situations to your home or property.
Returning Home after a fire: Returning Home Checklist | CAL FIRE (readyforwildfire.org)
SPOILED Food: The Don Pedro Transfer Station will be open Thursday, August 1 through Saturday, August 3, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. They will be accepting bagged spoiled food free of charge.
Other household refuse and recycling will be accepted at the regular rate.