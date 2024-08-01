Pedro Fire Evacuation Orders Reduced To Warnings

Mariposa County, CA — Evacuation orders have been lifted and reduced to warnings for the Pedro Fire burning in grass and brush near the Mariposa and Tuolumne County lines in the Granite Springs area. The fire is currently at 3,792 acres and 15% contained. CAL Fire reports, “Crews are making good progress near Merced Falls Road and continue to cut lines around the fire to improve containment.”

Currently, one structure has been destroyed, and another 350 are threatened. Resources on scene include 40 engines, 16 water tenders, 2 helicopters, 18 dozers, 12 hand crews, 28 others, and 788 total personnel.

EVACUATION ORDERS REDUCED TO EVACUATION WARNINGS:

The following Evacuation Order areas have been reduced to Evacuation Warnings and are open to residents only. Residents will need to show identification to enter the following areas: