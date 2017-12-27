Stolen Car Recovered On Christmas Eve

Tuolumne, CA — A Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputy was able to brighten the holiday for a person who will soon be getting their snatched vehicle returned to them.

The deputy first spotted the Mercedes Benz blowing through the light at the Mono Way and Tuolumne Road intersection near the Junction Shopping Center in East Sonora, but lost the vehicle while turning around. However, the deputy got the license plate and did a records check that revealed the car had been stolen out of Visalia in March. The deputy caught up with the driver at Black Oak Casino as he was coming out of the parking lot.

Behind the wheel was 57-year-old Daniel Rodriguez of Tuolumne. A search of the car netted a glass methamphetamine smoking pipe with residue, 32 pills of tramadol, and a replica 1911 BB handgun. Rodriguez was taken into custody for vehicle theft, receiving stolen property, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and a controlled substance without a prescription.

Sheriff’s officials turned the stolen vehicle over to the CHP, which will return it to its rightful owner.

