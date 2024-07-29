Wildfire Smoke Linked To Higher Dementia Risk Than Other Air Pollution

Smoke in the Arnold area that has a AQI of 500 hazardous View Photo

Sonora, CA– Wildfire smoke poses a greater risk to brain health than other types of air pollution, according to a decades-long study released Monday at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference in Philadelphia. The study highlights the dangers of fine particulate matter pollution, known as PM2.5, which can be inhaled deep into the lungs and cause a range of health issues. The study suggests wildfire smoke is a particularly potent source of PM2.5 and poses a significant threat to cognitive health, surpassing other sources such as traffic and factory emissions.

Conducted by the University of Washington in Seattle and the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, the study followed over 1.2 million people in Southern California, ages 60 or older, who were dementia-free at the start of the research. It spanned a decade, from 2009 to 2019. Researchers utilized Environmental Protection Agency monitoring, satellite-derived data, air quality monitoring, satellite imagery, and machine learning to assess PM2.5 exposure from wildfire smoke compared to other sources.

The study found that the odds of a dementia diagnosis increased by about 21% for every 1 microgram increase in the concentration of wildfire-related PM2.5. In contrast, the risk from non-wildfire PM2.5 increased by only 3% for every 3 microgram increase. This suggests that the impact of wildfire smoke on brain health is notably more severe than other forms of air pollution.