Jamestown Man’s Backpack And Bike Link Him To Burglary

Christopher Richardson TCSO booking photo View Photo

Jamestown, CA – A Jamestown man was arrested after leaving his backpack and bicycle at the scene of the crime.

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s deputies recently responded to the area of Jamestown Road near Loadstar Drive after homeowners reported a man attempting to get into their garage. The victim told deputies they woke up to the sound of someone trying to get into their house from the garage. In an attempt to stop them, the victim pounded on the door and heard the suspect, 50-year-old Christopher Richardson, take off.

In a scary twist, the victim says that when they turned on the outside house lights, Richardson was standing outside. He slowly walked away, and then the victim began checking their property for Richardson. He was not found, but his bicycle and backpack were. Inside the pack, deputies discovered around 1.7 grams of fentanyl, two plastic bags containing numerous small baggies, two scales, and a burned straw.

Several hours later, Richardson was spotted walking on Jamestown Road. Deputies questioned him, and they say he admitted the backpack was his. He was arrested for felony 1st-degree burglary and narcotics sales.