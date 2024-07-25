Last Weekend Of July Events

Twain Harte Pool View Photo

There are several events planned for the weekend of July 27th and 28th. First, tomorrow, Friday, 26th the Tuolumne County Farm Bureau will host their annual barbeque and auction at Hurst Ranch in Jamestown. Details and the phone number to call to get tickets is in the event listing here.

The WHOW (Women Helping Other Women ) Tea Party is this Saturday. The event will raise funds for a grant to be awarded to a local woman who has been working on a dream or goal for at least one year and could use some assistance. Attendees will hear from guest speaker Jennifer Rapoza, a local photographer who was selected to receive a grant last year to support her business. All proceeds from the event go toward the grant, details are here.

The Twain Harte Mountain Air Market is open today at Eproson Park, and each week on Thursdays with T-Ranch and the Kidd providing the musical entertainment. View the Summer Music Series bands here.

Mountain Youth and Community Theater (MYACT) is hosting a Pool Party at the Twain Harte swimming pool on Sunday from 3:30 until 7:30 PM. The event is also a potluck, details to sign up now are in the event listing here.

At Sierra Repertory Theater’s East Sonora location tonight is opening night for Elvis: The Ultimate Tribute

Created And Performed By Taylor Rodriguez and directed By Scott Viets.

The Standard Farmers Market is open 5:30 pm to dusk on Fridays. The Angels Camp Farmers Market is Friday from 5-8 pm. The Sonora Farmers Market continues Saturday mornings. The Farmers Market at Murphys Community Park is open this Sunday as detailed here.

Saturday evening the Twain Harte Chamber of Commerce will set up Concerts in the Pines from 6 pm to 8pm with Hired Gunn at Eproson Park.

The Twain Harte Summer Concert Series happens Saturdays from 8-10pm by the Twain Harte Pool will have music by Cowboy Calvary.

The Tuolumne Concerts in the Park & Outdoor Market on Wednesday, July 31 is with Rusty Rockers who will perform classic country rock music.

The Calaveras County Arts Council presents the free Music in the Parks Summer Concert Series every Wednesday evening from 6:30 to 8. Each concert is held at different parks throughout the County. Bring your picnic items, blankets & chairs. On Wednesday July 31, Black Irish Band will bring Irish Folk music to Murphys Community Park.

Dodge Ridge is open Saturdays and Sundays from 9 AM to 4 PM for mountain biking on trails, hiking, scenic chair rides, and disc golf. Public pools are open up for summer. Recreation swim times, family pool nights, and the link to sign up for all swim classes at the Sonora, Twain Harte, Tuolumne, and Bret Harte pools are in our recreation guide here.

An exhibition of Tuolumne County’s Heartland Creative Corps Grant recipients’ work is available to view Mondays through Thursdays from 8:00 AM to 5:30 PM at Columbia College’s Manzanita Building. The exhibit serves as a unique look into the perspectives of the artists who created artwork in Tuolumne County.

The restaurant of the month in our dining guide is Verona 18 at Copper Valley. Check out the movie times at local theaters, including Pinecrest, and local gas prices in our traffic section