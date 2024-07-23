Lt. Dennis Thompson Receives Certificate of Recognition

Lt. Dennis Thompson signs a book at the 2024 Father's Day Fly-In (photo by Traci Williams-O'Neil) View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors took time to recognize World War II Veteran, and Cedar Ridge resident, Lt. Dennis Thompson at today’s meeting.

District Two Supervisor Ryan Campbell brought forward the resolution, as Lt. Thompson lives in his district. Campbell stated that Lt. Thompson, who is preparing to celebrate his 102nd birthday, has successfully served his country, and the county, in a variety of ways.

He was born in Fargo, South Dakota in 1922 and joined the US Army Corps in 1942. He flew 30 missions over the European Theater of World War II and was awarded two Distinguished Flying Crosses, two Purple Hearts, the French Legion of Honour, and other commendations.

After returning to the United States, he led a successful hunting and fishing business in Alaska.

Lt. Thompson moved to Tuolumne County 35 years ago, where he built a house in Cedar Ridge, where he still lives today. He continues to be active in local veterans activities and is a fixture during Veterans Day and Memorial Day events, often riding the back of an old Willy’s Jeep. He has nine children and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Supervisor Campbell added, “He was also one of the first homesteaders in the Comstock Ranch area.”

In addition, there has been a book written about his life, The Legend of Lieutenant Thompson: World War II.

Lt. Thompson was on at today’s meeting, along with friends and family, to accept the certificate and thank the county for the recognition.